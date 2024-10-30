“F. Wayne Scott” by Ken Waldman

October 30, 2024Posted by

Ken Waldman

F. WAYNE SCOTT

Forgive us, Lord, for
 
when a loved one passes, we
ask ourselves: What next?
Years of devotion lead to this
necessary song that catches
every sad note. It’s hard
 
sometimes. Forgive us, Lord. We
can’t undo time. Yet how is it
one day can go on for weeks,
then months? Tears are the oldest
tune. He’s now the music of light.
 

from Rattle #85, Fall 2024
Tribute to Musicians

__________

Ken Waldman: “In the early ’80s, I lived near Chapel Hill, North Carolina, with two musicians, a banjo player, and a guitarist. I was the boring housemate who worked in a bookstore and didn’t play music. My housemates had parties. The musicians who came were good then, and they’re good now. One guy who wasn’t so good abandoned his fiddle after a party, along with bow and case, and was selling them for $100. I bought that fiddle. My talent was stubbornness. Several years later, beginning to write poems in grad school, one of my subjects was the old-time fiddle tunes I was struggling with. Fast forward and for almost thirty years now I’ve made a living combining Appalachian-style string-band music with original poetry and Alaska-set storytelling. Musically, I have decent rhythm, and play fiddle tunes pretty plainly, but well enough to appear on stage with highest-level musicians (when I’m the band leader, calling the shots). I’ve been told my fiddling is distinctive, and has energy and depth. One strength is I know my limitations. My poetry is pretty plain too, I think, though I’ve taken a liking to forms, which makes the work easier to contain, or at least finish.” (web)

Rattle Logo