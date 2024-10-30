“F. Wayne Scott” by Ken Waldman

Ken Waldman

F. WAYNE SCOTT

Forgive us, Lord, for

when a loved one passes, we

ask ourselves: What next?

Years of devotion lead to this

necessary song that catches

every sad note. It’s hard

sometimes. Forgive us, Lord. We

can’t undo time. Yet how is it

one day can go on for weeks,

then months? Tears are the oldest

tune. He’s now the music of light.

—from Rattle #85, Fall 2024

Tribute to Musicians

__________

Ken Waldman: “In the early ’80s, I lived near Chapel Hill, North Carolina, with two musicians, a banjo player, and a guitarist. I was the boring housemate who worked in a bookstore and didn’t play music. My housemates had parties. The musicians who came were good then, and they’re good now. One guy who wasn’t so good abandoned his fiddle after a party, along with bow and case, and was selling them for $100. I bought that fiddle. My talent was stubbornness. Several years later, beginning to write poems in grad school, one of my subjects was the old-time fiddle tunes I was struggling with. Fast forward and for almost thirty years now I’ve made a living combining Appalachian-style string-band music with original poetry and Alaska-set storytelling. Musically, I have decent rhythm, and play fiddle tunes pretty plainly, but well enough to appear on stage with highest-level musicians (when I’m the band leader, calling the shots). I’ve been told my fiddling is distinctive, and has energy and depth. One strength is I know my limitations. My poetry is pretty plain too, I think, though I’ve taken a liking to forms, which makes the work easier to contain, or at least finish.” (web)