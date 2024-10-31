“Haiku [his shadow]” by Greg Schwartz

Greg Schwartz

HAIKU

his shadow

in the kerosene glow—

bat wings

—from Poets Respond

__________

Greg Schwartz: “Most of the poetry I read goes over my head, but haiku is something that tends to stick with me. The compactness of a haiku fits my attention span nicely, though the good ones have an impact much larger than their words. This poem resulted from that day’s #haikuhorrorprompt prompt on Twitter, which was ‘kerosene.’ It took a while to come up with something, but the vampire shapeshifting into a bat trope seemed to fit well with the Dracula-era setting conjured up by the prompt.” (web)