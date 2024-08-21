“Daffodils” by Conor Kelly

Conor Kelly

DAFFODILS

Wordsworth in New York

Those daffodils that I recall

While lying on a bed settee

Are faded now, their petals fall

In nature and in memory.

It’s time to rise, to go outside

And head off for a subway ride.

I’m in New York’s YMCA

Undressing for a midday swim;

A poet could not but be gay

With bodies toned up in the gym.

But I am getting no cheap thrills

From dongs like dangling daffodils.

I twinkled at the twinkies there

Tossing their heads in sprightly dance

Or heading for the sauna where

I might get lucky if, by chance,

One of the bronzed and buffed young men

Is eager for my fountain pen.

But, sadly, no one needs to hear

This exiled poet strut his stuff.

I am an old Romantic queer,

Ignored, unloved. I’ve had enough.

I join the hustling New York crowd

And wander lonely as a cloud.

—from Rattle #84, Summer 2024

Conor Kelly: “I was born in Dublin and spent my adult life teaching in a school in the city. I now live in Western Shore, Nova Scotia, from where I run a Twitter (X) site @poemtoday, dedicated to the short poem. I was once shortlisted for a Hennessy New Irish Writers award. At the ceremony one of the judges, Fay Weldon, asked me, ‘Where are you in these poems?’ I am still asking myself that same question.” (web)

