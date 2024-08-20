“Voice Lessons” by Jaymee Thomas

Jaymee Thomas

VOICE LESSONS

At forty, I hired a vocal coach.

My husband had taken a new

friend—he swore it was platonic,

her name unimportant.

Upfront, she warned me

her rate for adults

was higher than for children—

a grown-up’s capacity for change

isn’t great, throat muscles

less pliable, even though

they usually want it more.

This isn’t a story

of overcoming

diaphragmatic disadvantages

of mature voices in training,

it’s about the cost.

I had one lesson wherein

she informed me

the price of admission

for her attention to my voice—

to get near the neighborhood

of up to par—

was double the original estimate.

It came with a guarantee

of no promises.

She wasn’t a magician, she said.

To make me passable

at karaoke bars

would be an extra ten a session.

It was cheap, actually, easy

quitting those lessons—

quitting my husband.

I never wanted to be a pop star,

only to feel a knowing in my bones

that someone could still hear me.

—from Prompt Poem of the Month

July 2024

__________

Prompt: Write a poem that features multiple unexpected turns, leaps, or voltas. Note from the series editor, Katie Dozier: “This classic Rattle poem sits us down with a frank voice that promises it has a story to share with us. By the second stanza, we have already leapt octaves. Jaymee’s poem inspires us not only to dare to take on new pursuits, but also to breathe more deeply—so that we may find the song of our own journey.”

