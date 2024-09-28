“All’s Fair” by Olivia Sung

Olivia Sung (age 14)

ALL’S FAIR

The bell rings

And Love and Hate come in for lunch

Love orders soup with coffee

Hate orders salad with whiskey

I return balancing two plates, a mug, and a shot

Love reaches for their plate as I move to put it down

Hate makes no offer to help

I place down the drinks and turn to walk away

From behind me I hear Hate’s voice for the first time

“I ordered wine,” they say

In one moment I’m dry

In the next I have whiskey in my eyes

Love’s eye twitches

Hate looks proud

From the neighboring table I hear Sense, Composure, and Judgment go silent

My eyes blur as they water

Vaguely I hear Love yelling

I look up and lock eyes with Hate

Love not-so-gently pushes Hate forward

Hate turns away

“Sorry,” they say

Love gives me an awkward smile and takes out their card to pay the check

Their hand is hit away when Hate’s card takes its place instead

Love and I get whiplash as our necks turn in Hate’s direction

Hate plays with the ring on their empty hand

Love and I’s mouths open in identical ‘o’s as I silently take the card

Hate’s card declines

Love pays the rest of the bill

—from 2024 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry? Olivia Sung: “I love the flexibility of being free from grammatical rules. Poetry allows me to manipulate words in the way that I see fit while still granting me the freedom to express myself in a unique way that all other mediums cannot. I also love the beauty in poetry, in that it is able to capture the charm of both the little and large things in life.”

