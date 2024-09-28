“All’s Fair” by Olivia Sung

September 28, 2024Posted by

Olivia Sung (age 14)

ALL’S FAIR

The bell rings
And Love and Hate come in for lunch
 
Love orders soup with coffee
Hate orders salad with whiskey
 
I return balancing two plates, a mug, and a shot
Love reaches for their plate as I move to put it down
Hate makes no offer to help
 
I place down the drinks and turn to walk away
From behind me I hear Hate’s voice for the first time
 
“I ordered wine,” they say
 
In one moment I’m dry
In the next I have whiskey in my eyes
 
Love’s eye twitches
Hate looks proud
From the neighboring table I hear Sense, Composure, and Judgment go silent
 
My eyes blur as they water
Vaguely I hear Love yelling
I look up and lock eyes with Hate
 
Love not-so-gently pushes Hate forward
Hate turns away
 
“Sorry,” they say
 
Love gives me an awkward smile and takes out their card to pay the check
Their hand is hit away when Hate’s card takes its place instead
 
Love and I get whiplash as our necks turn in Hate’s direction
Hate plays with the ring on their empty hand
Love and I’s mouths open in identical ‘o’s as I silently take the card
 
Hate’s card declines
Love pays the rest of the bill
 

from 2024 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry?

Olivia Sung: “I love the flexibility of being free from grammatical rules. Poetry allows me to manipulate words in the way that I see fit while still granting me the freedom to express myself in a unique way that all other mediums cannot. I also love the beauty in poetry, in that it is able to capture the charm of both the little and large things in life.”

Rattle Logo