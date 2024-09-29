“[his smile]” by Joshua St. Claire

If you love poetry as much as we do, and you haven’t already, consider signing up to receive our daily poem by email. We add a new poem every day, why not have it delivered straight to your inbox? No spam, just a poem every morning! Be sure to click the confirmation link in your inbox after signing up for the first time.

Home | Issues | About Us | Submissions | Poetry Prize | Privacy Policy | Contact

Notice: © 2024 Rattle Foundation. All individual works copyrighted by their authors; all rights reserved. All poems and essays are works of the imagination. While the perceptions and insights are based on the authors' experiences, no reference to any real person is intended or should be inferred. The views expressed on this website may not necessarily reflect the views of Rattle or of the Rattle Foundation. Rattle®, the R® logo design, and Poets Respond® are registered trademarks of the Rattle Foundation. The background image is from the cover of Rattle #84 by Edward Fielding.