“Prosopopoeia” by Donald Platt

Donald Platt

PROSOPOPOEIA

Because my toilet’s

backed up and I don’t have a plunger, my nervous bladder has filled

one and a half clear, glass

flower vases with urine overnight and throughout the morning. They stand

by the bathroom sink,

one half-drunk and one full bottle of vintage Chablis. My bladder

has always been nervous.

When I was taking doctoral exams twenty-eight years ago, I knew

I would have to piss

every half hour. I didn’t want to waste any moment of the precious

four hours

allotted to each of my three written exams by going down the hall

to the bathroom.

So, when they sat me down in Professor Tatum’s office, I had

my flower vase

ready. It was green and had wavy flutes like sine curves

on its sides. I kept

peeing into it profusely. I liked the way my urine bubbled,

burbled, foamed golden

as Homer’s Aegean at sunrise in the green vase. The way that the vase

in my left hand

grew warm with urine while I held my cock in my right hand.

One of the exam

questions was to write an essay on how the trope

of prosopopoeia

is used in any three of the major epics from the Western

tradition.

Prosopopoeia. Dactyl followed by a trochee. That wonderfully weird

Greek word.

It meant the literary device of having the dead talk to the epic

hero when he

descends to the underworld and asks them for help in living

this tortuous life.

In the eleventh book of The Odyssey, Odysseus—as instructed

by Circe—

digs with his sword a trough as long as his forearm

and as deep.

He pours into it the blood of sheep he has slaughtered. The dead

gather round,

thirsty for the blood of what was once alive. After they kneel and drink

blood so dark

it’s almost black, the dead can speak again. They are eloquent.

Their words hiss

and coil like adders into the hero’s ears. He will never forget what the dead

say. What I wrote

was eminently forgettable. I passed my three exams like kidney stones.

The oral exam did not

go well. I was so very tired from having filled my head

with the spectral voices

of the dead. The chair of my doctoral committee asked me to explain

Roland Barthes’ concept

of tmesis, that way of reading we all practice when we skip the long

boring passages

of landscape description in florid Victorian novels to get

to the juicy parts.

I kept hearing his question, which I asked him to repeat,

as “Would you care

to comment on Barthes’ britches?” I politely declined, explained

that I thought Barthes’

britches—how he wore them, when and where he took them off,

and with whom—

were best left unexamined. I thought my answer rather witty.

Unbeknownst to me,

my green vase full to its brim had a slow leak. Professor Tatum’s

Persian carpet

bore an unmistakable circle, yellow as the sun rising, raging

outside the window.

It stank. I had to pay for Spiffy Jif Cleaners to come

three times.

Finally, they gave up. Professor Tatum was glad when I graduated.

His carpet still remembers

me vividly. Now, my one and a half vases of decanted urine gleam

topaz in the morning

sun. I’ll go out soon, buy a plunger, flush the urine down the toilet.

But before I do,

let Michael, my dead brother, come to me again. I would hug him.

Three times

my arms will pass through the air he is. I will offer him bitter, shining

urine to drink

so he may say, Hello. Here we are. Goodbye. Like all the dead, he is thirsty.

I will give him what I have.

—from Rattle #85, Fall 2024

__________

Donald Platt: “I write to shape into some cogent form the random experiences that life has afforded me. The story of passing my written doctoral exams while being handicapped by a weak bladder, only slightly exaggerated for comic effect, has been waiting for reincarnation in a poem for almost three decades. The anecdote of being so tired that I thought I was being questioned about ‘Barthes’ britches’ in my oral exam is, unfortunately, true. But this humorous material needed to discover a serious counterpart to make a true poem. Of course, that ballast was ‘prosopopoeia,’ the universal urge to talk with our dead again and have them reply to us. The turn to my dead brother Michael at the end of the poem came as a genuine surprise, but also—in retrospect—as an inevitability. To be given such an ending is to receive a kind of grace from some source outside the self, perhaps from the dead themselves.”

