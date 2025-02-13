“Year Six” by Todd Robinson

Todd Robinson

YEAR SIX

The horizon rebuffed

our hopes.

She stopped going outside.

Her bedroom blinds

became tourniquets

tightening light to slits.

Neighbors’ homes

were caves aflame

I counted with the owl.

People still walked

their snuffling dogs.

Migrating doves

brought record heat,

red flag warnings,

winter down to one

snow as she ate, slept,

ached, suns setting

like alien things behind

the house we painted

hospital white,

the blue bedroom

where she fell and fell.

—from Rattle #86, Winter 2024

Todd Robinson: “Six years ago my favorite mortal came down with a cluster of shipwrecking symptoms. She’s still mostly herself, but hasn’t been able to work or do much living since. Poems are where I stow much of my grief. Or are they machines of language that distill fear to something potable? Or are they ground for wonder to grow in spite of drought? Yes, yes, everlasting yes.” (web)