“Year Six” by Todd Robinson

YEAR SIX
The horizon rebuffed
our hopes.
She stopped going outside.
Her bedroom blinds
became tourniquets
tightening light to slits.
Neighbors’ homes
were caves aflame
I counted with the owl.
People still walked
their snuffling dogs.
Migrating doves
brought record heat,
red flag warnings,
winter down to one
snow as she ate, slept,
ached, suns setting
like alien things behind
the house we painted
hospital white,
the blue bedroom
where she fell and fell.
—from Rattle #86, Winter 2024
__________
Todd Robinson: “Six years ago my favorite mortal came down with a cluster of shipwrecking symptoms. She’s still mostly herself, but hasn’t been able to work or do much living since. Poems are where I stow much of my grief. Or are they machines of language that distill fear to something potable? Or are they ground for wonder to grow in spite of drought? Yes, yes, everlasting yes.” (web)