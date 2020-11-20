November 20, 2020

Fred Shaw

WORST. SHIFT. EVER.

The worst shift ever begins before the sun goes down, when,

with a bead of sweat at the temple, you read the chef’s specials

to a four-top, already moist, the air conditioner wheezing along

in a heat wave. They blame you in silence for its lack of function.

On the worst shift ever, you will serve brown water, poured

because somewhere a main has snapped, and it’s a full house.

On the worst shift ever you will get cut,

then get asked to cut lemons, a sting that makes you forget

the chafe burning in the crotch of your Dickies.

On the worst shift ever, your guest will find

a used Band-Aid in their onion soup and a dead cricket

in their field greens. The idiot manager

will tell them it’s good luck .

On the worst shift ever, you will congratulate

a rotund woman on her pregnancy only to be told

she’s not expecting.

On the worst shift ever, you will get to explain

to one of your former students, seated in your section,

the one who loved reading Murakami, what it is

you’re doing here. You will buy him dessert.

The worst shift ever begins

with you missing the alarm, then arguing with your girl

before finding that the only clean pair of boxers

are stretched and sagging at your hips.

The worst shift ever is a summer Sunday afternoon,

manning a slow double while the rest of the world

enjoys the sun. You will get busy and want to stab.

On the worst shift ever, you will find out

your father is in the hospital, or

you’ve been diagnosed with lupus

or that your dog’s been found paralyzed.

You will be asked to finish waiting on your tables

before clocking out.

The worst shift ever happens

when your worst hangover gets multiplied

by a busser who has called off,

and the other servers are no-call, no-show.

The worst shift ever is a dishwasher

without any crack to smoke, or when you get

torn cartilage in your ribs, or find a piece of glass

digging into your toe. The ER visit will take hours.

The worst shift ever isn’t when the staff threatens to quit,

or when the building gets zapped by lightning, leaving you

in limbo, but might be finding, on the one night

you finish early, that your car has been towed.

And if it ends, it ends after midnight

with you huddled at a table, working

on some type of a second drink, counting

the wrinkled bills, getting yourself steeled

to do it again, and again, and again.

—from Rattle #69, Fall 2020

Tribute to Service Workers

Fred Shaw: “When I first punched into work at Papa J’s Ristorante at sixteen years old, how could I have known I’d still be working in the service industry 32 years later? When I started studying for my MFA, I struggled to come up with ideas for poems, as it seemed my peers could write effortlessly about their personal lives while I hadn’t yet felt comfortable doing so. My mentors turned me on to Phillip Levine, James Wright, Robert Gibb, and Jan Beatty, each of whom celebrate ‘what work is’ (to paraphrase Levine) and show that all jobs are worthy of examination and praise. Since then, I’ve set out in my own way to humanize and recognize those often-faceless members of the service industry, who sustain us in our times of hunger and celebration.” (web)