Thomas Ball (age 11)

WORRIED

When I’m worried I feel like I’m in a hole, a hole with no escape.

Other people are so much different to me.

Red shows up on my ears.

Ropes tangle my brain like a bird’s nest.

I just wish this wouldn’t happen.

Everything is terrible when I get nervous.

Don’t try to make me feel better. It’s no use.

—from 2018 Rattle Young Poets Anthology