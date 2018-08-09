August 9, 2018

Kate Sontag

WORKSHIRT SONG FOR A SECOND WIFE

Not the lobster pot

nor the chamber pot

not the driftwood

or the firewood

not the stripped

oak spool towel rack

or the small claw-footed

porcelain tub. Not

the giant bleached green

nautical chart

stapled to a sunny wall

by the window

nor the yellowed stack

of flute music

on top of the upright

piano. Not even

the children’s rainy day

clay animals

in procession on the sill

or the family

photograph tucked

behind the coat tree

at the foot of the shallow

stairwell. When

you climb to unpack,

not any of these

ever takes you quite

so much by surprise

as your husband’s

ex-wife’s workshirt

hanging in the master

bedroom closet

of this island house

they still share.

By now you should be

used to the presence

of such washed out

denim, an embroidered

daisy on one breast

pocket frayed

like the peeling

interior of the sloping

gabled rooftop

each summer

you come up here.

Always on the same

hook, nothing more

than something

she might have cleaned

or gardened in,

or casually thrown over

her shoulders

on foggy Vinalhaven

mornings. This time

offering from the adjacent

pocket a blackened

sprig of rosemary

and a tiny white

button missing

from the torn left cuff.

—from Rattle #16, Winter 2001

Tribute to Boomer Girls

__________

Kate Sontag: “Having traveled full-circle from stepdaughter to stepmother, I sometimes jokingly refer to myself as a ‘step-language’ poet, not to be confused with the Language poets with whom I have very little in common.” (web)