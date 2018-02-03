February 3, 2018

WINGS
—from 2018 Rattle Young Poets Anthology
__________
Why do you like to write poetry?
Zara Brandt: “For me it has hardly been a question; poetry is and always has been an intrinsic part of myself. I remember when I had barely learned my letters, I would compose little two- or three-line poems about simple things: the moon, or the flight of a small bird. Over the years, as I continued to scribble poems down on the bus, or type a few lines while waiting for a class to start, or scrawl a verse while sitting bored at home, I have gradually developed my voice and it has grown as I did. I suppose that poetry has always been my way of communicating with myself. Every individual has their way of defining themselves and finding their inspiration; it is something that they cannot help but do. For myself, I cannot help but write.”