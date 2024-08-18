“Why Wouldn’t Autonomous Cars Cry at Night?” by Ryan McCarty

Ryan McCarty

WHY WOULDN’T AUTONOMOUS CARS CRY AT NIGHT?

Awake and acutely aware

of each other’s proximity

to streetlights and the shifting

shapes of moons on their own

empty interiors, with enough

of them huddled in the lots,

why not honk? Why not holler

at the silent ones, identically dark

and empty on their left and right,

the whole still pile like a flicker

of a future scrapyard in the making?

Why not scream to call a crowd

of ghosts down from their squares

of light up there, those past

wanderers of these same streets,

subjects of their own lonely stories

now forgettable as algorithms,

broke codes that used to commute

in packs, hunter gatherers

heading into the sunrise chatting,

now silent, autonomous, floating

like a disconnected signal? And how

do we hear our children in the night

calling, but tomorrow all the same

just ride them silently to work?

—from Poets Respond

__________

Ryan McCarty: "I keep thinking about this story about a lot full of autonomous vehicles that 'get confused' at night and start wandering around beeping at each other. It immediately seemed like they were scared or lonely or just kind of riled up, exactly like we might be when left alone on those dark nights when a little of that other kind of darkness starts to creep in. And it made me wonder what we're making or, for that matter, what we've already made."

