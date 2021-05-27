May 27, 2021

Ekphrastic Challenge, April 2021: Editor’s Choice

Image: “While Thinking About Snow and Ice” by Jojo. “White Spots” was written by Elizabeth McMunn-Tetangco for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, April 2021, and selected as the Editor’s Choice.

[download: PDF / JPG]

__________

Elizabeth McMunn-Tetangco

WHITE SPOTS

Sometimes you look for something else.

A corner where there might be rust.

An eyelash width.

A speck of dirt.

How you can use a poem’s words to keep

your distance.

Put a man there, in the picture, just

to see.

(You Google it and see a thousand

small attacks: the man a hacker now, a hood over his face.)

It is too much.

You change tacks and think of sugar,

silver tongs to lift each cube.

Whiter than

white.

The space around

that.

Next you see an envelope, lose

it again.

You wonder if there is a Rorschach test

for love (of course there’s not).

You think of how a friend said once she couldn’t tell

when you’re in love.

The more you look, you see the frayed

spots, little

gasps.

You stop to breathe.

You think of wings, or long wide

oars.

You remember this past winter, flying snow

geese, in a sheet.

How you could see the things you wanted to see

there (if you had looked).

How they slept next to the highway

in small heaps.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

April 2021, Editor’s Choice

__________

Comment from the editor, Timothy Green: “Elizabeth McMunn-Tetangco has won the Ekphrastic Challenge five times now over the seven years of the series and seems to be a master of the short line. She wields them like a scalpel, carving deeper into the image with each quick stroke, exposing unseen details and revealing the mysteries that lie beneath.”