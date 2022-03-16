“White Privilege Skydives with Black Guy in Appalachia” by Mary Meadows

Mary Meadows

WHITE PRIVILEGE SKYDIVES WITH BLACK GUY IN APPALACHIA

While escaping Hillbilly Days in Eastern Kentucky

I learn “tandem jump,” and, years later, “Shibboleth”

We sit at the fold-out tables in a gray room at the airport

on the hill, where the coal mine barons store their private jets

and fly to places that aren’t “locked”

between

mountains.

And they tell us to watch a video about the buckles

on our suits, how to pop our ears while falling

and lift our legs high enough

so our butts

sandpaper the ground.

Don’t land on your feet,

but if you do, try to walk it out. It’s best

to ass-

bump it.

And this salty blond surfer-looking dude

chews a toothpick, then eyes us down—

(like he’s picking a puppy

at the pound).

And he slaps the table with the palm of his hand;

Why the heck —(he smirks)—

why the heck would someone who’s sane

jump

out

of a perfectly good

airplane?

And when we look at each other—Dude

screams back, ’Cause, you fools,

you left the dang door

open!

And we laugh, and he laughs

from his gut,

then assigns me to this thin

black

guy,

and I’m not sure

he’s strong enough to hold me up.

I’ve gained a few pounds

and this jumpsuit’s too tight.

So I try to breathe and smile

at the same time.

And with his hands, he tugs

buckles on my back

and near that

sacred

between my legs.

And there’s Aunt Betty, again,

and her finger tick tocks in front of me,

like we’re swimming at the Breaks and she says I can’t

swing out

on that rope.

And I realize I’m twenty-five

and I’ve never been this close to a black person before,

and I think back to grade school and high school

and—No. There were none.

In college, they were the ones

on ball teams,

but they weren’t

in my classes.

Then, I bend over to tie my shoe, and there’s Amy —

who was half my age when she lived next door to my sister

in that trailer park when I was in the fifth

or sixth grade.

So, now, I’m at a picnic table—book open—and, we just learned

in school how old Abe

freed

those

slaves.

And I know

something

mean

happened to them,

but they never really explained it.

And I know they have this other

skin, I think ,

from this other

place, and I know they were beaten and sold,

but I don’t know

What.

That.

Means.

And Amy is so cute with her hair

back like that, and that sunny smile

and little butterfly

earrings.

But she wants to play, and she’s jumping

on my back and she pulls me

from my seat.

And I’m on the ground and she screams,

jumping up and down above me.

I stand up and sit back down,

and she’s pecking my shoulders,

tugging

my shirt.

And I just want to do a good job on this test

I’m studying for, so I’m writing all the dates of things

that happened.

And she won’t stop tug-

hugging my neck.

Her finger slips and she scratches

my skin. —And it just

blurts

out.

— What? Do you

think I’m a slave,

or something? —

And her face

—its light—

melts like

sun bows to night

on the west side

of the mountain.

And when I see my shoes on the floor in this room,

I remember I never saw her after that because she

moved

away.

And—for a second—I’m that stringy-headed cow ,

again, who’s smacked in the head like a dog

while being told You’re mangy.

You

filthy

thing .

And I swallow the muck

and look up— And that guy

who touched me tells me I’m Good to go, Girl ,

then points to the door where the plane waits

to take

us up.

And I feel it resist that thrust

from the earth. Then I feel the lift

that starts in my stomach, then belches in waves

to my brain.

And after a while, he tethers me

to his body

and I am a key on a ring

attached to a wire line that stretches

across the tops of our heads.

And I look around for the others,

but they’re not there, and I don’t want to go,

but I feel his legs behind my thighs,

push-walking my left,

then my right, to the door—wide open—

where wind is cussing

and I want to say, No

wait!

But it throws a fist at me, and he says,

Are you ready? And I want to say Hell yeah!

or something even better,

but all I can muster is Okay —

No!

Wait!

And then this hurricane

shoves me—and the plane and time

and everything is gone,

and it’s just cold sky and different shades of green

and their open ’chutes—

Plucked petals.

Poured.

From a cup.

And I’m looking through a glass at a painting— Oh my

God! —And then I’m a rock that dives off the edge

of some waterfall,

watching everything that splattered

before

I came.

And I keep saying Ohmy God! And I keep telling myself, This is

it!

And I wonder what God would say of my jumping

like this.

Would I be

the fool

or the wiser?

And a man in a yellow suit with a camera buzzes out

in front of me. Gives me a thumbs up; stretches his mouth wide,

with

fingers,

into a smile.

But I can’t—

can’t move my arms or legs

because the wind is fierce

and it feels like I’m falling, and that push

is the hand that holds me up—And I don’t want to

break

it.

He smiles and spreads his arms like wings

and I try to do that, and then I perk up my thumbs.

But I can’t feel my wrists

anymore and I don’t know

if I’m breathing.

Then, there’s this yank, and, now,

I know

I’m alive,

and I look down,

and the painting has leaves and trees

with long brown

trunks;

and I see a road where ants drive toy cars

and move sand on sidewalks.

And this guy on my back is steering in circles,

and I am

the hawk.

I lower my beak to watch rabbits, and they dunk

under bushes,

so,

I am

the moth.

And they get bigger and closer, and I become

a thunderstorm

that screams in the distance,

then sneaks up and pounds

on the porch—

until I can’t feel God anymore, but I really want to

because I’m near the base of this drop

and I’m sure it’s full of rocks

and I know I’m gonna hit—

And the trees that were once

smaller than me

stretch until they tower

over grass;

and I can’t stop watching them reach

for what I came from,

until I bump my rump

and shake my head and blink

my eyes.

And this guy on my back,

who’s, now , by my side;

reaches over and throws me a high five,

so I

breathe

and put my feet on the ground

to stand up—

And something

in me

is wailing—

So I

step back to smile— And,

for a second, it’s like

we’re alone, making love,

and we speak with our eyes—

So I wrap him up like he’s part

of my breathing.

And when the others come,

I step back and fold up his eyes

and I stuff them down—

Down ,

in my pocket,

where

Sweet .

Beautiful .

Amy.

Cries.

And he and I— we

hold out our hands to show them how not

nervous we are— And I—

I

Am!

And I look, again, at this Black Guy by my side

and I—

— dammit! —

I am the ant.

That fell.

From a leaf.

—from Rattle #74, Winter 2021

Rattle Poetry Prize Finalist

__________

Mary Meadows: “I can’t go back and change what I said to ‘Amy’ when we were kids, but I hope it brings her solace to know that there’s a part of me that’s hated myself ever since. I think of her sometimes and I worry that this memory haunts her like it haunts me. I hope it doesn’t. I hope she was too young to remember it. And, if not, I hope it was the only time in her life that she ever had to deal with something like that. For what it’s worth, I’m sorry. I wish I could go back and fix it, but I can’t.”

