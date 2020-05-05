Clara McLean

WHERE IN THE WORLD IS KIM JONG-UN?

The Supreme Leader has vanished.

He may have sneaked out

during lockdown. There is no lockdown.

He may be getting his hair cut.

Trump has a very good idea

where he is. He has no idea,

nobody has an idea, ideas

are contagious, we are getting our ideas

under control. There is no virus

in North Korea. His hairdresser

shapes Kim Jong-un’s forelocks

into Mickey Mouse ears.

His brother was banished

years ago. He had tried to sneak

into Tokyo Disneyland

on a forged passport. Also, the brother

was later assassinated.

We may know, we may have heard,

we never said it was likely.

Kim Jong-un has joined the Supremes.

He hasn’t been seen since April 11.

The last time he disappeared,

he emerged inexplicably

limping. He cannot be weakened.

He’s been spotted in an online

dance class, tiny feet tapping.

He’s waiting in line for groceries,

toeing the divider tape.

He’s peddling $7 masks

to desperate peasants.

He stares straight at the camera.

He has a sensitive mouth.

His heart is enlarged, it is inflamed,

it is maybe exploding. His wife has been singing

from the balcony. We do not speak

of his wife. We’re monitoring reports

very closely. His official birthday

was moved up a year, to a more

auspicious date. There have been

no reports. The hairdresser

touches his lacquered hair

gingerly.

—from Poets Respond

May 5, 2020

__________

Clara McLean: “Kim Jong-un’s disappearance and possible illness was a capstone in a week of surreal news stories.”