“Where Does a Person with Aphantasia Dream of Going?” by Dick Westheimer

Dick Westheimer

WHERE DOES A PERSON WITH APHANTASIA DREAM OF GOING?

My son asks me how can I run the same

mile-long loops through the woods every day

and not be bored and I tell him it’s different—

every time. The sun angles through the trees

in changing ways. The undersides of the leaves

shudder to the breeze much as a lover’s kiss

differs from the next and the next. Shadows dapple

the path in new ways with each step and I know

the route but not the way until I walk it. Sometimes

the creek wafts the gaseous smell of heron dung, sometimes

it’s the reek of rotting scum, sometimes it’s the faint taste

of the sea. Often I hear the water wash over the rocks

like little bells, other times it sluices like a million million mothers

whispering shush. There are portals in the heat of summer

when a pocket of cool air comes up from the bottoms

like a great refrigerator door that I stand before.

How could anyone dream this—this moment on this path

with my foot suspended right before it falls, this definitive minute

closer to my death? And who wouldn’t want to visit this

very point in time, this infinitesimal instant when

there is no pain, this instant between two others I know

I share with you dear reader. Maybe you too saw that single

dewdrop cling to the tip of the blade of grass, the lone bee

foraging the one white clover that did not succumb

to weed killer? I don’t recall your name or face

but I know this about you: If you are reading this,

you will hear this click. And I will take this one more

breath. Then this. Then …

And you will hear the word “this.”

—from Prompt Poem of the Month

June 2024

__________

Prompt: Write a poem set in a place you’ve always dreamed of going to but never have. Allude to all the basic senses. Note from the series editor, Katie Dozier: “When one cultivates the practice of writing poetry, the world can reveal itself in ways it never had before. When I first heard Dick read this poem on the Prompt Lines of the Rattlecast, we were taken along for his morning run in such detail that we could almost hear our own footsteps pounding in his woods. And like any good journey, I was surprised by the last turn, in this case towards a bold, fourth-wall-breaking ars poetica. Aren’t we, as poets, always running towards a poem?”

