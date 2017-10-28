October 28, 2017

Anna Vitale (grade 11)

WHEN YOU TOLD ME YOU WERE AN ALCOHOLIC

I am your mother

I am the devil

I am suicide with an empty chamber

I am a drug addict

I am God

I am your shadow with my tongue screwed into your forehead

I am your mother and you will do everything I say

I am a speed freak

I am the devil and I will kill you

I am God and you are dead

I am melting ice cream

I am heroin

I am dry lips

I am a 17 year old boy that smells bad

I am a stuffed bear with one ear

I am decaf

I am the devil

I am a plant in winter

I am a 13 year old runaway with dirty underwear and fingernails

I am deception

I am 13200 volts of a Danger sign

I am a bottle of warm Corona

I am the devil

I am a chunk of skin you tore off shaving

I am Five O’ Clock Gin that you chug for breakfast

I am you with breasts

I am abortions

I am an old lamp in Miriam’s Antique Shop

I am 8 fat women with cotton candy

I am the devil

—from Rattle #9, Summer 1998

Tribute to Children