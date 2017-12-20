December 20, 2017

Heather Finnegan

WHEN I RUN AN ART MUSEUM I WILL FEATURE EVERY ARTIST I’VE EVER SLEPT WITH

Hopefully it will be a lot more by then. I mean,

I’ve already got walls layered with the two painters, print-

makers, and more poets than I’d like to admit, but damn:

Wouldn’t it be nice to pump through eight foot eighties

speakers something other than his bandcamp elec-

tronica and old Dutch recorder. I can

make a whole hive of them, the tall guys who licked honey

from my hefty thighs.

When I run an art museum, I’ll’ve acquired many more

sheets from the past weeks’ orgies. Tie them

all around like canvas to a frame. Say they’re made from mixed

media so no one has to face the fact that’s his hair, her

sweat stain, and someone’s ungendered cum.

When I run an art museum, whoever calls me slut

will not be standing by the nightstand stuffed full of my all

genre’d nudes: The French Classic called Cur-

ator, Seventeen and Read-

ing, the Chokwe call Spirit Guide, the Cubist, With Spit

in Her Hair.

When I run an art museum, yes, I know the woman in the red

sweater will probably say, I just don’t understand

this whole range thing. So when I

run an art museum, I will guide her to the egg

tempera of white tail deer drooling into crabapples, call the string

connecting food to life

every pillow I’ve ever fucked on. Understand?

I’ll ask. And when she says, No

I’ll use my hand to pry open her mouth.

When I run an art museum, I’ll plant

a bee colony around here somewhere to fill every crevice

in her body. They will know her stomach and crowd

her core then float back home. Their little bee dance

will tap out, This is the one

who called you slut, like they think

I care, but really when I run an art museum, I will grape-

vine back to them, Oh bees.

This is not connection

in the art world. And, Go home. And

woman, please don’t cry. I apologize

for the way they behave, those bees, but it’s a quarter

past five and I need to leave.

When I run an art museum, if the red sweatered woman listens

and if I am right ’bout the bees, she will waltz

through the door next day with oversized

shades tucking her cheekbones in bed. She will say, After you

sent me away last night, I slept with my finger

down my throat to feel

less empty and woke to brown puke ’cross the floor.

When I run an art museum, I will not say I told you so.

When I run an art museum, I will guide her sweet

waist to my curatorial office and show her connection

in the art world. Point to the Goya, point

to the Schiele, point to the muqarnas

all the bees revealed. Invite them

to watch as I eat her out. Gold hair blending into pink

and everyone in the room

buzzing, moaning out, I under-

stand. Oh God I understand.

—from Rattle #57, Summer 2017

__________

Heather Finnegan: “In the spring, the high school poetry teacher/soul-mom took the class downtown to the county art museum and library, which were separated by a large, fresh patch of clover and grass. We were free to roam so long as we had a new draft by the end of the day. I’d been using my college visits that year to explore as many new art museums as I could with the idea that I would one day curate. I kept note of curatorial choices I liked as well as the things I thought I’d do differently. When I turned the first draft of this in to my teacher at the end of that day I said, ‘This is the most fun I’ve had in weeks.’ And it was.”