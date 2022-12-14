“What’s Love Got to Do With It” by January Gill O’Neil

January Gill O’Neil

“WHAT’S LOVE GOT TO DO WITH IT”

And when Tina sings I’ve been taking on

a new direction directly to camera,

defiant, her lips glazed a tumultuous red,

she takes her hand and adjusts her

honey brown bangs out of her eyes

then continues singing about her own

protection. That MTV moment—Tina

in a denim jacket and leather skirt,

her million-dollar legs in black-seamed hose

wearing fuck-Ike-this-is-my-video heels,

a long way from “Nutbush City Blues”—

indelible on my 15-year-old psyche

when I had no idea what love had to do

with anything—but I understood it was work,

even painful, watching my parents argue

and stay together, years later arguing with my ex

and not staying together. It’s only now

into my half-life I can speak of that sweeping

gesture, how the imperfectness of the moment

stayed with me all these years, not as a gaffe

or faux pas for the cutting room floor,

but from a woman in full command of her power,

flaws and all, Tina’s hand gliding like the phases

of the moon, that love could be second hand,

given to pleasure, the rough music

that remains after the light passes through us

because who needs a heart when a heart

can be broken.

—from Rattle #77, Fall 2022

__________

January Gill O’Neil: “Memory is amazing. With all the infinite moments we are continuously making and shedding, this frame of Tina Turner flicking her hair away in the video has stayed with me. It’s a mere second where we see her grit and self-reliance. Honestly, I don’t know where ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It’ came from, but I am thrilled I was here to greet it when it arrived.” (web)

