“What You Thought You Lost” by Wendy Videlock

Image: “Terry’s Keys” by Kim Beckham. “What You Thought You Lost” was written by Wendy Videlock for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, June 2024, and selected as the Editor’s Choice.

__________

Wendy Videlock

WHAT YOU THOUGHT YOU LOST

What you thought you lost along the way

hangs in the air like a prayer

May you find your way home

may the doors swing open wide

from the out and the in

side

under a wide open sky

May you lose

may you find,

may you know

in the core

of your weathered soul your old

and your new sign

May every stranger on the path

become the one who

stopped

to hang something you thought

you lost in the air

by a thread like an ancient

pagan prayer

like some kind of

elder

warm-eyed

guardian was standing there.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

June 2024, Editor’s Choice

__________

Comment from the series editor, Megan O’Reilly: “‘What You Thought You Lost’ begins with comparing what was lost to a prayer–an apt simile, given that this poem feels like a prayer, with its reverent language, melodic sound, and spiritual references. What a transcendent connection, too, the poet draws between the concrete image of keys hanging on a beach fence and the abstract concept of something lost (we don’t know what, but somehow we have a sense of it) hanging in the air ‘by a thread like an ancient/pagan prayer.’ There’s already an intangible quality to artist Kim Beckham’s beach scene, a sense of possibility, but the metaphysical tone of the poem adds greater complexity to the photo. One of the things I love most about the ekphrastic challenge is how differently I can see a piece of art after I read a poem about it, and ‘What You Thought You Lost’ made me look at this image in a way I never could have without it.”

18 SHARES Facebook Twitter