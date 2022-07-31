“What Will Be Left” by Deron Eckert

Deron Eckert

WHAT WILL BE LEFT

What will be left

of this drowned town

when the rain stops

and the river lies low?

Before the storms,

we wanted more,

but now, we would settle

for what we had.

It was enough

that yesterday,

we were wrong to think

there was nothing

left to lose.

What will be left

of this drowned town

when the land that slid

is pushed away?

Within the mounds

of clay and broken trees

is what they call debris,

but that is you and me.

Let there be enough

that tomorrow,

we may be wrong to think

there is nothing

left to lose.

What will be left

of this drowned town

when those we loved

are found?

The silence may worry,

but when it breaks,

the word may come.

Please, let there be enough

that today,

we are wrong to think

there is nothing

left to lose.

—from Poets Respond

July 31, 2022

__________

Deron Eckert: “‘What Will Be Left’ is in response to today’s historic flooding in eastern Kentucky, an area that has already lost so much, but as the storms have shown, still has much left to lose. There is no way to know this early how many people, homes, and businesses have been lost.” (web)

