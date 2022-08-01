“What We Carry off the Sea: Zong Survivor’s Child Takes a Bath” by Alexis V. Jackson

Alexis V. Jackson

WHAT WE CARRY OFF THE SEA: ZONG SURVIVOR’S CHILD TAKES A BATH

after Wang Ping’s “Things We Carry on the Sea”

It was Sesame Street,

Ernie particularly,

who taught me how to covet

the company of a floating vessel–

his, duckling shaped and filled with air;

mine, always a ship-like boat;

both always smiling and squeaking.

Splish splash I was taking a bath ,

Ernie and I would sing—

Bing-bang, Elmo saw the whole gang —

a song about embarrassment,

a song about being stuck in the water

after invasion, while the unwelcome

party while we are too naked and too

surprised and too out-armed and then

we join them.

A-splishin’ and a-splashin’

On wash days, when

I was allowed to soap soak my body and hair,

you could catch me trying to float in the tub—

trying to be a life raft for the Barbies

lying in a row on my tummy. Tug

Boat would watch from the soap dish

and the pink- and green-haired trolls would take

audience next to the spigot as I sank

to the bottom—nappy and knotted—a splash,

small-bodied and black.

How long can a child at sea,

hold her breath? or float? or try

to float? Without a bright rubber boat,

without the company of others

co-hoping to reach a friendly shore,

how long does she splish and splash

before she acquiesces?

We was a-movin’ and a-grovin’

We was a-rollin’ and a-strollin’

Why, even here, must all the dolls be Black?

And the language be Black?

It is 1995. Do any still have to jump

and sink?

A-splishin’ and a-splashin’

How long does a body

hold memory of a body?

How often does a body reenact

someone else’s memory?

How many songs and sounds tangle

us in something like home —

where we have reason

to greet the sated water with nothing

to covet.

—from Rattle #76, Summer 2022

__________

Alexis V. Jackson: “Song and scent, for me, are the strongest connections to memory. My mother taught me how to remember things with song and verse; so, I’m conditioned to connect hymns and rap verses to blood memory and lived experiences. This poem is about what we see M. NourbeSe Philip ‘exaqua[s]’ in Zong, what Philip and Ping invited me to do with language and memory, what my mother has conditioned me to do, what conversations with water about their memory looks like.” (web)

