“What If I Cautioned You” by Laura Tanenbaum

Laura Tanenbaum

WHAT IF I CAUTIONED YOU

found poem, fundraising texts

Can I tell you about my family’s farm?

We stood together under a HUGE tent,

a bit longer than usual.

More butterflies than a freaking’ garden.

Is there anything I can say?

What if I told you,

or what if I reminded you,

or what if I cautioned,

Cruelty and chaos.

I can’t even begin to comprehend.

Revenge and retribution.

STOP

13 million 35 million, 5 now,

10 now, 20 before midnight, 109,201

Any another amount. Anything at all.

Last chance

STOP2END

—from Poets Respond

__________

Laura Tanenbaum: “Political language can be many things, sometimes ethically profound and often profane, but the art of the fundraising text, with its epistolary desperation, has a poetry all its own. All the love to the writers of all stripes who earn their keep crafting these things.” (web)

