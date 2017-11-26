November 26, 2017

Abby E. Murray

WHAT I DIDN’T SAY AT THE TABLE

I’m thankful for my pussy

my lady handle

my dainty doorbell

I’m thankful for folks

who say it will be fine

who tell me to try empathy

cousins who want me

to shake my chances

over history’s fire

I’m thankful for smoke

because it means

something’s in the oven

I’m thankful for my hair

which isn’t mine

and my rings

which aren’t mine

I’m thankful for the rods

and cones buried deep

behind my pupils

my color antennae

my flags that snap

in the wind of whiteness

I’m thankful for the ocean

and its quiet denouement

I’m thankful for the river

that swallowed up Celan

I’m thankful for starlight

because the moon won’t smile

I’m thankful for dampness

and mushrooms and mold

I’m thankful for wishbones

that grant nothing

I’m thankful for fat kings

and fat presidents

who inspire me to drink

sherry and port the way

dogs eat towels

making it last

drink rum the way

death comes back for the win:

a tremendous toast

a huge lump of ice

listen up fat kings

I’ve come for my briefcase

I’ve come for my handshake

this is empathy

this is me hiding words

under the bridges

under my tongue

this year I’m thankful

for street lamps and spray paint

this year I’m thankful

for my body in pieces:

the middle finger

the bitch face

the frozen shoulder

—from Poets Respond

November 19, 2017

Abby E. Murray: “A third of Americans dread political talk at Thanksgiving, but the past year has made me feel—strangely—more grateful and angry than I’ve ever been. I can’t stop seeing my country as a place prepared for our daughters, prepared for all those who have yet to claim their voices. I am worried. I am angry, and I’ve spent every day since the 2016 election acknowledging this and trying to heal, trying to protect those around me and acknowledge them. Maybe this is what it means to age. Maybe this is what it means to listen and hear. In either case, I wasn’t asked to say what I’m thankful for at the table this year. It was a very pleasant dinner.” (website)