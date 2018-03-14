March 14, 2018

Natalie Solmer

WHAT DID MY BABY DADDY AND I DO TO EACH OTHER IN PAST LIVES?

a week after conception I felt the sphere of cells

gnaw a notch into the dead center of me

my baby daddy laughed and sang

circled his arms around me to show

gnaw a notch into the dead center of me

how big my belly would get

circled his arms around me to show

he was right he was happy as we rode in the gold car

how big my belly would get

our baby kicked with each boom of bass

he was right he was happy as we rode in the gold car

I used to laugh at his songs until I was living it

our baby kicked with each boom of bass

real man a gallis so many gyals so much pum-pum

I used to laugh at his songs until I was living it

the joke’s on you god says when I get to him in sleep

real man a gallis so many gyals so much pum-pum

I could pretend to condense him to a raindrop

the joke’s on you god says when I get to him in sleep

I’m still knotted bedded down by need

I could pretend to condense him to a raindrop

yet I don’t want to worship a husband-god

I’m still knotted bedded down by need

I painted my walls moon-color

yet I don’t want to worship a husband-god

my baby daddy laughed and sang

I painted my walls moon-color

at my altar needing pails of water to anoint me

—from Rattle #58, Winter 2017

[download audio]

__________

Natalie Solmer: I often make dumb decisions in this lifetime, and despite those ‘mistakes’ which cause me to transform—hopefully—into something better and brighter, I do not know if I could make it through any of this without reading and writing poems. Poetry provides (or perhaps the poet forces) access to a transformative space: revealing hidden layers and meaning to life, imbuing sorrow with magic, at least temporarily. (web)