December 19, 2021

Candice M. Kelsey

WHALE SHARKS AND BELL HOOKS

to Savanna

I passed out while diving with whale sharks

At the Georgia Aquarium

When I was celebrating my fifteenth birthday.

My father was in the tank with me, as was

The largest fish in the world,

An ovoviviparous creature whose embryo

Is formed within the egg which then hatches

In the mother’s uterus.

The young are released into the sea fully formed.

Litters can be more than three-hundred pups,

But even weirder is that their teeth

Point backwards and their spot patterns are as unique

As human fingerprints. I had a cold that day

And trouble breathing in my mask—

It’s remarkable when I think about my vulnerability,

Like an astronaut floating in the atmosphere.

They pulled me out, and I was fine

After they gave me a splash of cold air and a shake.

I remembered my grandmother in Scranton,

Who barely spoke English,

And stood in her kitchen for hours rolling cabbage

While I sat in the back seat of a woody station wagon

Coloring my best picture to give her,

My grandmother who had barely spoken to me

For the ten short years of my life. It was a deep sea

Scene from National Geographic’s

Magnificent Ocean: Coloring Book, my companion

On the twelve-hour haul across Ohio

Through the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Chewing gum

And scented markers and the hope of a grandmother’s

Love. When we moved to her back yard to sit

Under the clothesline, I braved

The walk toward Grandma Balish, picture in hand.

She looked at it and nodded, then handed it back

To me. I remember wanting to swim

Like a whale shark, deep into the temperate waters

And away from this humiliation. Today

I read a post on Twitter

About a grandmother who gave her grandchildren

All the pictures they had made her. She had them

In garbage bags, one for each child.

The overwhelming response was warmth and awe

That this grandmother had kept the artwork so long

And returned it out of love. I wept—

In a way, my mother has handed me garbage bags

Of the stuff she kept over the years. I have stored

Them in my body. A hatred for my thighs and belly,

Disgust for my arms, the need for male attention.

Women like bell hooks helped me take out that trash.

I carried a slip of paper in my wallet

The past twenty-five years: If any female feels she need

Anything beyond herself to legitimate and validate

Her existence, she is already giving away

Her power to be self-defining, her agency. These

Are the words bell hooks gave me and a generation

Of women tired of giving ourselves

To people who looked, nodded, and handed us back.

A young girl’s heart is an ovoviviparous creature.

It gives, and it gives endless litters of love

Until it realizes the embryos hatch inside itself.

—from Poets Respond

December 19, 2021

__________

Candice M. Kelsey: “In honor of bell hooks, who passed away this week.” (web)

