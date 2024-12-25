“We Three Kings” by Dante Di Stefano

Dante Di Stefano

WE THREE KINGS

I slide myself under our tree

like a mechanic in a body shop

& look up through the lights

& ornaments

& artificial limbs

to the tin angel tied by yarn to the top

like a drunken sailor in a crow’s nest

& I am done with similes

& I put aside the possible shutdowns

& mysterious drones

& the wars

& the horrible rape trial across the Atlantic

& I remember what it was like

to do the same thing

when I was a kid in ’89

not quite a teenager

the year the Berlin wall fell

the year of the Tiananmen Square massacre

the year my father was committed

there is so much in the world

we don’t know & block out or forget

but I am still looking up

past the delicate bric-a-brac of a life

the popsicle stick & pipe cleaner ornaments

fashioned by my two small children

the candy canes they not so secretly pluck from the boughs

the few glass ornaments that have survived the dog & kids

& I am thinking of how grateful I am

how grateful how grateful

looking past the spot where another angel should be

looking for a god in the straw

looking past the infant loneliness squalling in my heart

holding the gift of my own ever unfolding naivete

in the manger of my saying

o star of wonder.

—from Poets Respond

Dante Di Stefano: “This is my Christmas poem. Happy Holidays!” (web)

