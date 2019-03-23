March 23, 2019

Evan Rail

WE SUGGEST YOU START TALKING IMMEDIATELY

Anyone can become a police.

—Martin Amis

Even here, even tonight,

in this just-used borrowed bedroom,

either of us could be a policeman

kicking down the closed doors of alibis,

of our lies. Each of us

could investigate the case

back to its origin: the modus operandi,

motive and opportunity

for earlier love.

Do we not know the score?

Criminals return to the scene

if only in their minds.

We let them talk

and flip them in their lies.

We break them and fold them.

Either of us could play good cop,

coffee-giver, profferer of lights;

either could be the bad lieutenant,

hard terrier of truth,

close-whispered questioner,

and anyone could be the suspect

handcuffed face-down in this bed,

begging for just one second, pleading now

for the chance to deal names like cards.

–from Rattle #22, Winter 2004

Tribute to Poets Abroad

__________

Evan Rail: “I live in Prague, where I experience the daily joy of never really understanding what is going on around me. It’s a pretty good metaphor for life anywhere, as far as I can tell. I write not to make sense of things, but to make a place where things can make sense.”