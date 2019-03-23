March 23, 2019

WE SUGGEST YOU START TALKING IMMEDIATELY
Anyone can become a police.
—Martin Amis
Even here, even tonight,
in this just-used borrowed bedroom,
either of us could be a policeman
kicking down the closed doors of alibis,
of our lies. Each of us
could investigate the case
back to its origin: the modus operandi,
motive and opportunity
for earlier love.
Do we not know the score?
Criminals return to the scene
if only in their minds.
We let them talk
and flip them in their lies.
We break them and fold them.
Either of us could play good cop,
coffee-giver, profferer of lights;
either could be the bad lieutenant,
hard terrier of truth,
close-whispered questioner,
and anyone could be the suspect
handcuffed face-down in this bed,
begging for just one second, pleading now
for the chance to deal names like cards.
–from Rattle #22, Winter 2004
Tribute to Poets Abroad
__________
Evan Rail: “I live in Prague, where I experience the daily joy of never really understanding what is going on around me. It’s a pretty good metaphor for life anywhere, as far as I can tell. I write not to make sense of things, but to make a place where things can make sense.”