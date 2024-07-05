“We Are Moved” by Anna Lucia Deloia

Anna Lucia Deloia

WE ARE MOVED

I spend a lot of time in that part of the internet

where small beings are given the immoderate care

that all small beings deserve

where a fallen fledgling bird is hand-fed from a pipette and

a garter snake tangled in a bit of tape

is tenderly sponged until the adhesive dissolves

where a newborn is loved exuberantly not only by their

grown-ups but by a comically large St. Bernard

whose nose barely fits between the bars of the crib

and who would clearly defend that baby with its life.

In these videos, the music is very sentimental

and the accompanying text is the kind of thing

you might be emailed by a grandmother who

is charmed by happy endings (if you are

lucky enough to have such a grandmother)

so if you’re not into that, feel free to roll your eyes

but also keep reading because

I have a defense prepared.

But first let me tell you about a clip in which a baby river otter

is reunited with its family, which is clearly a gang

you wouldn’t want to mess with

a thing designed to protect its own, to throw fierce looks

and punches if necessary and if I had been the one

filming I would have been scared shitless

because the otters ran to that fuzzy lump like it was the only thing

that could sustain them

(which yes, biologically speaking is the purpose of offspring

but I mean something more singular)

they scooped it up and held it so close it was absorbed

into the blur of their bodies tumbling

over the beach—which is to say

these videos feel like serious business

and also like testaments to tremendous joy

because think of the way parakeets shimmy with their whole bodies

or for that matter, how happy dogs wag their butts as well as their tails

or for that matter, how happy ducks also wag their tails

(and don’t get enough credit for it)

or for that matter, how babies dance

and how grown-ups dance when they are near babies.

Surely, there is something essential happening here.

I’m sorry, I had intended to make a more coherent argument

before remembering how we are drawn to one another

knocked me off my feet. Let me try again:

I spend a lot of time in that part of the internet

where small beings are shielded from further suffering

where previously neglected dogs are given new homes

with foster families who can’t help

but adopt them in the end

where orphaned baby orangutans are wrapped in the arms of

grieving mommy orangutans, who both needed

someone either bigger or smaller than themselves

to hold. And this is in so many ways not what our world is

or could be—especially because this content is crafted

to be consumable, which means commodifiable

and sometimes falls into the two-faced trap of selling us trauma

in order to sell us redemption (if not toxic positivity)—

or this is the analysis I would make

in order to sound more self-aware

in order to remind you that I am a well-educated adult who reads

in a variety of genres. Except

what I am doing here is inviting you into a more private space

(which is also an actual file of

bookmarked videos on my computer) where, while watching horses

try to stand for the first time,

I feel not like a savvy cultural critic but like

a wet, wobbly foal.

Please don’t tell me

if you like me less for that.

But do feel free to tell me if you don’t like these videos

and I will say: you do you, friend!

because I realize that I keep trying to use words

to conjure the feeling of being speechless

and even more: the feeling that words are insufficient

which is a ridiculous goal (not to mention

incompatible with my anxious stream-of-

consciousness communication style).

But I will also say: I still need you

to see how easily I am derailed by my emotions. I still need you

to know that I have thought a great deal about the profound

and come to the conclusion that it is

often what happens when we allow ourselves

to be affected by the banal

and unremarkable.

I still need you

to come along to the place where the pit bull is scared and hiding

under the car

because it has been hurt before

and then to the place where the same pit bull gets belly rubs whenever

it wants them.

We already know how near these places are to one another

and all their variations: that anguish is an acknowledgment

of how much is worth mourning, that

gratitude is the anticipation of loss

and needing someone—well, good luck

feeling existentially stable.

But in a three-minute video the smallness of that distance is so

evident. We can feel ourselves moving across it and maybe that is all

we mean when we say

we are moved.

Anyway, whether or not you join me

in my corner of the internet, I am glad to have the things

that make me think of those I love

so easily accessible.

If you get a moment, forward one

to your grandmother

for me.

—from Rattle #84, Summer 2024

__________

Anna Lucia Deloia: “Most of the best things I know, I learned from elementary schoolers: for example, that enthusiasm is a superpower and that we can approach even the biggest ideas with playfulness. I try to live up to those lessons in my poems. When I’m not writing, I make things for/with kids and families—especially things to help us all take better care of each other.” (web)

16 SHARES Facebook Twitter