“Ways to Break My Heart” by Katy Luxem

Katy Luxem

WAYS TO BREAK MY HEART

The first day of school, the small

clean shoes. A trail of glitter from the new

backpack. The pieces of us we cannot hold

onto. My mother texts, remember

when you were this age? Waist-high,

wide-eyed. Look at them go, and now my last

baby is a kindergarten name tag. Do not miss me,

I am with you. Somewhere in a long, polished hall

stop and think of me. As the years go on

and on. Open your lunchbox, I have made you

a tuna sandwich, the way you like. The crusts cut off.

—from Rattle #77, Fall 2022

__________

Katy Luxem: “I often come back to something Dorianne Laux said. ‘Good writing works from a simple premise: Your experience is not yours alone, but in some sense a metaphor for everyone’s.’ I frequently write about motherhood because it is deeply personal and yet also innately shared. My last child started kindergarten during the pandemic, and I thought about how my feelings were likely the same as parents everywhere, in some sense. We are always letting go. But in the little details, we get to stay.” (web)

