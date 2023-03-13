“Wandering Womb” by Ayelet Amittay

Ayelet Amittay

WANDERING WOMB

Ancient texts named

hysteria the source

of bodily ills. The womb

an animal inside

an animal. The littlest

Irwin has been studying

animals again,

this time her own. Cells

migrating from the uterus

like a great flamingo flock

through the tissues. Blood

fattening the growth. The pain

like a great cry,

or singing. Let us speak

of blood, of the wringing out

of the lining that fed

each one of us. Don’t you

know how a woman

pours herself

like a jug of wine? I mean

each of us

an enchantress

pulling ourselves through

the sleeve of ourselves

in our own birth.

—from Poets Respond

March 13, 2023

Ayelet Amittay: “I was moved by this article on Bindi Irwin’s struggle with endometriosis. As a nurse practitioner I work with many patients who have this condition, which is rendered invisible by society’s refusal to talk about periods and other ways women’s health affects us all. I wrote this poem as a testament to those patients, including Bindi Irwin.” (web)

