2024 Rattle Poetry Prize Winners

We’re pleased to announce the following $15,000 Rattle Poetry Prize winner:

“Among Other Things”

Arthur Russell

Finalists:

“The Sadness of Morning Glories Out of Season”

Stephen Allen

“The We”

Demetrius Buckley

“Reading Your Posthumous Collection Backward”

Wendy Cannella

“To My Brother”

Dante Di Stefano

“Claw Machine”

Chad Frame

“Safety Drill”

Amy Hughes

“Dear First Draft of This Poem”

Lance Larsen

“Yes Day”

Betsy Mitchell Martinez

“I’m Trying to Lead This Old-Timey Veteran”

Dave Newman

“Rural Education II”

Evan Schneider

These eleven poems will published in issue #86 of Rattle. Each of the Finalists are also eligible for the $5,000 Readers’ Choice Award, selected by subscriber vote in February.

Seven additional poems, by Kim Addonizio, Arlene Demaris, Sonia Greenfield, Lance Larsen, Gwendolyn Soper, Jack Ridl, and Prartho Sereno were selected for standard publication were offered a space in the open section of a future issue.

Thank you to everyone who participated in the competition, which would not have been a success without your diverse and inspiring poems. We received 5,169 entries, and it was an honor to read every one of them.