“Voyager” by Jean Prokott

Jean Prokott

VOYAGER

When I behold the charm

of evening skies […]

knowing that this galaxy of ours

is one of multitudes

in what we call the heavens,

it troubles me. It troubles me.

—President Jimmy Carter, from his poem “Considering the Void”

Jimmy Carter died and is on his way

to rock and roll heaven, and a Voyager

spacecraft is over fifteen billion miles

from us, but I don’t know which

is harder to get to. not all presidents

go to heaven, and so far Jimmy Carter

is the only president in space,

by way of a letter, imprinted on

a Golden Record, to someones or

somethings unknown. this message

will live incomprehensibly longer

than you. in five hundred and six

thousand years, or in ninety million

three hundred thousand years, or in

seven billion four hundred million

years, more or less, some beings

will find a Voyager with that Golden

Record still attached. our Earth will be

a crumb of burnt toast. he says

We are attempting to survive our time

so we may live into yours.

most of us can only wish to have

cosmic significance. I consider the void,

I consider America, and I would like

to blast our failures into space,

but Jimmy Carter sent good will,

because only some of us can see

a burden as a blessing. Jimmy Carter

died but is powered by the sun

and by God, so he is still surviving

his time. if you cracked the peanut

shell of his heart open,

you’d find an interstellar geode,

a solar system inside. he wanted us,

too, to carry that vast, hard love.

do you know, do you know

how lucky we are to have sent

the best of us into the stars?

—from Poets Respond

__________

Jean Prokott: “America mourns the loss of President Jimmy Carter and celebrates one hell of a life lived. I’ve been reading his poetry this week and came upon this quote: ‘being president is as difficult as writing the perfect poem.’ If only all leaders were poets.” (web)

