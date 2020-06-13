June 13, 2020

Ed Galing

VISITATION RITES (1)

something about

it doesn’t seem

right,

a woman doctor

about to examine me,

shouldn’t make me so

squeamish,

should it?

plenty of male doctors

in the past

have prodded and poked me,

made me bend and squat,

thrust metallic instruments

into me,

hit me with a rubber

hammer …

and I didn’t ever

protest,

male to male bonding,

so, here she comes now,

stately in her white apparel,

stethoscope dangling like a

cobra around her neck,

a symbol of godliness,

and our eyes meet, in sort

of conspiratorial way,

both of us comfortable,

but really not as bad as I

had imagined,

she asks gentle questions,

almost like my mother would,

soothing balm to male impotence,

fingers searching everywhere as

she lays me back on the gurney,

and turns me over,

for the final act of

penetration …

all done so matter-of-factly,

that honestly,

I don’t mind it

one bit.

—from Rattle #14, Winter 2000

__________

Ed Galing: “Almost all of my poetry is based on my own experiences in life. As I get older, it becomes more important to record those episodes that move me so much that I must write them down. If others are also moved by my poems, I am overjoyed.”