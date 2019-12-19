December 19, 2019

Caron Andregg

VASQUEZ ROCKS

There is a park north of Hollywood

out on the highway, out in the desert

in a place called Agua Dulce

where there is no water, sweet or sour,

only sun and scrub and alligator lizards

and the red-ribbed Vasquez Rocks.

Strange and beautiful and close enough

to the city to make a cheap day’s shoot,

they play bit parts in a thousand films

because they look so cool:

layers of sandwiched stone

thrust up at an angle like a Nazi salute

kiltered eons ago in one of those

monster earthquakes Californians dream of secretly,

the one they keep locked in the closet

of their darkest fears along with carelessness

and the image of their grandparents naked.

We are out here, Casey and I, in this alien desert

scrabbling over nature’s open set

like low-rent, B-movie stand-ins for mountain goats.

And at the very top there is a steel piton

that secured the safety strap that stopped

William Shatner from plummeting to his death

when he dropped Styrofoam boulders

onto the Gorn in that episode of Star Trek.

And Casey, who knows every show by heart

and still can name that episode

in under 5 seconds, is so inspired

he stands out on the point,

raises his arms above his head

and bellows, “I am Kirok!” across the valley floor,

and everyone else in the park is so into it too;

they burst into spontaneous applause.

Then someone gets the smart idea

it would be cool to have sex on the rocks,

silhouetted against the night sky.

We hang ‘til night, then climb the slope again

teetering to the top.

It is much steeper going down than going up.

Pebbles bite his knees like swarms of stinging ants,

and he swears under his breath he should

have brought the knee-pads he wears each spring

when he goes varmint hunting in Wyoming

with half a dozen other good ‘ol boys

to test their fighting spirit with scope-mounted rifles

against a hundred thousand gophers

and twenty cases of Coors.

They kill like champions.

Small sharp stones dig the furrow of my back

as I balance on this knife-edge

both my own weight and his.

Who thought this was a good idea?

I don’t rise to match his body’s rhythm.

Hell, I don’t even twitch.

I am sticking to this spot stiff as a tombstone.

Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God, oh my God,

we are going to die.

We are going to slither off this slope

and shatter on the stones below,

and they will find us after dawn,

a couple of big, dead doofuses,

naked and bloody and broken

with our underwear around our ankles,

and who will have the nerve

to tell our mothers how it happened?

Just as I begin to think it would be best

to pitch him off the cliff and save myself,

my imagination wanders down to the valley floor

then looks back up, and sees us there

suspended among the stars,

mounted in moonlight

and we look so cool.

—from Rattle #8, Winter 1997