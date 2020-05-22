May 22, 2020

Ann Tweedy

VANISHING POINT

When my son was born, his immense need

and my ability to answer it were like the two hemispheres

of the world. Sometimes I was afraid and bewildered

yet comforted in knowing what my purpose was.

When he slept in my bed between bouts of nursing,

I’d throw my arm lightly across his chest

like a cave-dwelling woman making sure that predators

had to contend with me first. I remember

marveling at his acceptance of my arm

on his sleeping form at six months, nine months, a year.

His uncomplicated thought was that it was good that I was there.

If I turned from one side to the other so my back

faced him, he’d wake up crying within seconds.

Five and a half is a different story. Now, he throws

his forty pounds around. Until a few weeks ago,

to sleep in his own bed, he needed me to read to him

then cuddle him. This often led to my falling asleep

for the rest of the night. But now

he needs the whole bed to himself. Could I sit on the floor

next to the bed and read?

I love to put my arm around him and smell the sweet

spring air on the top of his head. But if I’ve eaten garlic or drunk coffee

he says, Mommy, your breath smells horrible!

I’ve gotten him to change it to Your breath doesn’t smell

that good—maybe you should brush your teeth, but really it makes

very little difference.

And sometimes when he has

a Lego vision, like a space station or a control tower,

only his dad will do. Daddy knows more about them,

he says, but really our visions are too dissimilar,

and he’s like Chihuly, wanting minions to execute what’s in his head.

I think of my grandmother crying

when I told her at five that I didn’t like

a doll she’d given me because its lined blue irises

stared vacantly. My dismay then was rooted in

the thought that adults were supposed to be stronger, less fragile

than the sturdy kids who were waiting their turn

to rule the Earth. But here I am.

—from Rattle #67, Spring 2020

Students of Kim Addonizio

Ann Tweedy: “I studied with Kim Addonizio at the Ashland Writers’ Conference in Ashland, Oregon, in the summer of 2001. Kim taught me to trust my own voice and to embrace the gritty, unwieldy parts of my life in my writing. She was a generous critic, and I was amazed at the quality of the work that I and other workshop participants produced as a result of the exercises she assigned. In addition to assigning in-class writing, she had us workshop some poems we brought from home. At the beginning of the class, my laptop stopped working, and I panicked at the prospect of not being able to share with her the poems I had brought. Thankfully, I got it back up and running and was able to benefit from her invaluable critiques. I included a couple of the poems we workshopped that summer in my first full-length book. I had discovered Kim’s work at a women’s bookstore in Portland a year or two before that summer workshop and was immediately drawn to the exuberant sadness that characterized much of her early work. I am so glad I had the chance to work with her early in my writing career!” (web)