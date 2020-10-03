October 3, 2020

Layla Linnard (age 11)

US THREE

I liked it a few months ago

It was just us three

There was no sharing my room

There was no screaming baby

I at least slept when

It was just us three

It was just us three

I at least slept when

There was no screaming baby

There was no sharing my room

It was just us three

I liked it a few months ago

—from 2020 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry? Layla Linnard: “I like poetry because there aren’t rules to tell me how to express my thoughts and feelings. I get to use words how I want and that is exciting!”