October 3, 2020

“Us Three” by Layla LinnardPosted by

Layla Linnard (age 11)

US THREE

I liked it a few months ago
It was just us three
There was no sharing my room
There was no screaming baby
I at least slept when
It was just us three

It was just us three
I at least slept when
There was no screaming baby
There was no sharing my room
It was just us three
I liked it a few months ago

from 2020 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry?

Layla Linnard: “I like poetry because there aren’t rules to tell me how to express my thoughts and feelings. I get to use words how I want and that is exciting!”

