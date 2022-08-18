“Untitled” by Lucille Clifton

Lucille Clifton

UNTITLED

surely I am able to write poems

celebrating grass and how the blue

in the sky can flow green or red

and the waters lean against the

chesapeake shore like familiar

love poems about nature and landscape

surely but whenever I begin

“the trees wave their knotted branches

and …” god

there is always under that poem

an other poem

—from Rattle #18, Winter 2002

__________

Lucille Clifton: “I never thought about being a poet, because I never saw anybody like me that was, or that could be. I never thought about being published. That wasn’t among the things that were possible for me at that time. And still my way of expressing myself, I discovered, was through poems. I wrote answers to Emily Dickinson. I wrote sonnets. But I’ve never been good at titles so they were ‘Sonnets the First,’ ‘Sonnets the Second,’ and so forth. I learned how to write poems. I wrote my way toward figuring out, and read my way as well.”