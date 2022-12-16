“Unromantic” by Aaron Poochigian

Aaron Poochigian

UNROMANTIC

In a torn hoodie, out of spite,

a beggar is alive tonight

beneath great failure and a gruff

snowstorm. He can’t get small enough.

Look how that innocence of his

diminishes, diminishes

as no hand ever offers up

even a quarter for his cup.

It’s hard to grin and keep the faith

when threads from Goodwill on West 8th

can’t keep the bitter from the bone.

None of us should be that alone.

I know his story: from the prairie.

He lives on eleemosynary

pittances but won’t go back,

since, out of spite, in spite of hack,

spit, shivers and a telltale fever,

he is the truest true believer

that ever took a Greyhound bus

to Penn Station to be with us.

I, who have starved, like him, in hope,

have nothing much to help him cope

with hunger, unsuccess, hard times:

just poetry and a couple dimes.

—from Rattle #77, Fall 2022

__________

Aaron Poochigian: “Auden said, ‘Poetry makes nothing happen.’ I don’t agree with him but, more and more, I find myself wanting to, more immediately, make the world a better place. That is: I have poetry but it is not enough. All I can afford to do right now is foster kittens.” (web)

