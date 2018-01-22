January 22, 2018

Matthew Buckley Smith

UNDERGRADS

The place we lived was only an idea,

Nothing to do with the failed cotton mill town

Where a record shop, some bars, and a pizzeria

Were all we ever cared to call our own.

From nightmares of a happy life with kids

We’d wake in boozy sweat to find the floor

Still cobbled with bottle caps and take-out lids,

Our twenties crumpled safely in a drawer,

Unspent like all the hours ahead that night

We met each other in the common room

And found somehow without the help of light

Our way across the river by the time

Dawn spilled down from the campus to the banks

We’d come to, single, sobered-up again,

To see the morning glories give their thanks

For things we had, and hardly noticed, then.

—from Rattle #57, Fall 2017

__________

Matthew Buckley Smith: “The more time I spend with poetry, the less certain I am of anything I say about it. I’ll admit that as a reader I tend to favor clarity over innovation, beauty over authenticity, and feeling over moral rectitude. As a writer I just try to write poems I would want to read. But even these inclinations I grow daily less sure of.”