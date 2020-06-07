June 7, 2020

David Hernandez

LANDSCAPE WITH PROTESTERS ON ONE SIDE, POLICE ON THE OTHER, A PASTURE IN BETWEEN

And in the middle of the pasture

this colossal rolled haystack—

three stories high, I’d estimate, if we

compare its size to either group,

and painted at such an angle that

we can see only one circular end,

the tightly wound wheat in fine

spirals of goldenrod and ochre

that gradually turns a pale lemon

the closer it reaches the upper

rim, where the sun hits it. But

what’s that black butterfly shape

in the center of the haystack?

Some have argued that it is

simply a butterfly, nothing else,

but I have never seen one

with wings like that, in person

or pixels or print. It’s obvious

what it is. You only have to

close the space between you

and the canvas to see, yes, these

are sneaker bottoms, these are

treads, patterns that don’t exist

in nature. This is man-made.

There must be a person—

a body—still wearing these shoes

or else they’d fall to the ground.

A body rolled inside a haystack

is what we’re looking at. A body

one side placed in there,

in a place we’ve been before, a place

we keep coming back to, over

and over and over and over

the haystack rolls, pulling our world

out from under us.

LANDSCAPE WITH ABANDONED PICNIC AND FLAMES

The checkered blanket is on fire. The wicker

basket is on fire. And the grass. And that elm tree.

And that other elm tree, further back, whose trunk

is swaddled in fluorescent orange, yellow that is almost

white, the shade below the leafy branches

replaced with blazing. How did this happen?

you might ask, since the artist isn’t here to say.

But don’t we know already, given the artist is

American? Given the year we’re living in? Oh—

the year we’re living in. Always in the foreground

of my mind. This slow unraveling. These familiar

flames. The wooden table is on fire. And that vehicle

pluming in the background, as the painting

continues to burn, drips and blisters, and together

we watch from a good distance, we step back and

step back as the wall from which the painting hangs

blackens, as the conflagration takes over, and we

move again—out of the exhibit, out into

the public, seemingly safe.

—from Poets Respond

June 7, 2020

David Hernandez: “Both of these poems are in response to the national protests surrounding the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.” (web)