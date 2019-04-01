April 1, 2019

Dave Harris: “I started this poem on an airplane flying to a warmer city. I don’t have a fear of flight, but I do have a vivid imagination. I think about imagination and empathy a lot. The imaginative work of figuring out why someone is the way they are. Questions that lead only to more questions. But I think there is a price to that, too. An obsession. To bring the world near, all its lovely wounds, and see your way through. I’m being vague by choice. A poem is a poem, and life is life. But everything does become a story at some point. A way into a feeling we once had, or a way of transferring a feeling to someone who may need it. When I write, I am trying to find my fears and hold them closer. I don’t always know what comes after that. But I owe it to my mind to keep chasing those voices until I have arrived somewhere else.” (web)