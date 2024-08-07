“True Story” by Bob Hicok

Bob Hicok

TRUE STORY

I can’t escape the possibility

I was meant to own a Zamboni

but got stuck with three can openers instead.

Or that I should have kissed your knees

last night when you got home

from being with your friend

who just had her cat killed. I know

I’m supposed to write “put to sleep,”

but can she wake her up now? No.

And it was kind of you to rush over

right after work and you deserved praise

in some form and your knees

don’t get enough attention, I guess

I’m saying. Where would we have gone

on the Zamboni? Dunno, but how

is certain: slowly. Here’s a headline

you never have to worry about:

Three Canadians Killed

in Zamboni Drag Racing Accident.

I’d buy a newspaper to tell the world

how much I love you. Tons. Geegobs.

And how many cats have we cried over

so far? Four, and one dog, and soon

we’ll start adding parents

to that list, then one of us

will look at empty chairs around the house

and hate them. So knees, elbows, hair,

and of course the more famous bits:

I kiss thee in life and in poems,

which are not life, more like a flashlight

turned on in a black hole. Geegobs

is a lot. Geegobs squared is more

accurate. But is amount really

the correct measure of love?

I love you greenly, gymnastically, variously

and Stradavariusly, I love you

with my heart shadow and my brain fog

and my suitcase-packing skills. The suitcase

I’m packing for when you go

to the next room and I have to follow.

Poor kitty. Poor friend. Poor us.

Who have to deal with mortality

using a limited toolkit. There’s crying,

drinking, toking, injecting, breaking

dishes and popsicle sticks, and loving

longer and softer those who remain.

How long ago did there cease to be a time

I can remember being without you?

1897, I think, the year the jumping jack

was invented, the year levitating

was added to the Olympics, the year

I first dreamed I was alive

and saw you coming around the corner

and thought, So this

is the famous happiness

I’ve heard so much about.

—from Rattle #84, Summer 2024

__________

Bob Hicok: “I like starting poems. After I start a poem, I like getting to the middle, and after the middle, an end seems a good thing to reach. When the end is reached, I like doing everything that isn’t writing poems, until the next day, when my desk is exactly where I left it, though I am a slightly different person than the last time we met.”

