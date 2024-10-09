Deadline: October 15th

While we’re always open to regular submissions of all forms of poetry and artwork, every issue of Rattle includes a special tribute dedicated to some social, vocational, or stylistic group. Our Spring 2025 issue will feature a Tribute to the Haibun. Basho invented the haibun form in the late 17th century, combining the concise elegance of haiku with more vernacular prose. More recently, the haibun form has become extremely popular within the English language haiku community, where the leaps between styles of writing are able to create profound moments of insight. This issue will explore creative ways contemporary haibun are being used. Please be sure to select the Haibun category and include a contributor’s note about why you enjoy writing haibun.

Artwork: We still need cover art for this issue. To submit something relevant to the theme, use the artwork category on Submittable.

Deadline: October 15, 2024

