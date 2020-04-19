April 19, 2020

Tishani Doshi

TREE OF LIFE

“Bengal men self-quarantine on tree to keep others safe”

—Hindustan Times

It could be romantic to sleep in a tree

with all the sounds of the forest around—

insect cacophony, elephants in musth.

I have always loved the word rut. A seasonal

glut. The opposite of looking through

a window to a never-ending view of wives

washing dishes in the sink—Simone

de Beauvoir’s idea of the domestic abyss.

But reader, she had silk curtains and chandeliers.

She had multiple lovers and appointments

with Sartre in the Jardin du Luxembourg.

It is dangerous to romanticize anyone’s life,

especially low to purge the nobility of the poor,

so let me not say how much I cried watching

Satyajit Ray’s Pather Panchali, especially the part

with the kids running through fields of kash

to watch the train of modernity pass.

More poignant if you know the director’s wife

had to pawn her jewels for the film to be made.

The goodness of some women—

they almost levitate, like the girl in the film,

child of the forest, how she picks thorns from her feet

like stones from rice. And the crone, how I love

the crone. How all this sadness builds like a raga

to bring on rain, which the girl rushes into of course—

ripples of water lilies, darting bugs. How all this joy

leads to death. There are no spare rooms

is the point. In the film, or in real life.

There are no spare rooms so these men

who’ve returned from the city are put in a tree

to quarantine, a tree that strangles its hosts

as it walks. Munificent, shade-giving banyan

that throws down roots as trunks,

in whose leaves God Krishna resides. Krishna,

who talked good game about the temporality

of the body, while so enjoying the body, understood

the material world as one big inverted banyan.

But as we’re stuck in this reflection, why not

enjoy the fruits, why not jump from branch to branch

like a bird? Which these men do, I suppose, stationed

as they are. Their good wives leave supplies at the base—

rice and oil, cooking implements. It goes like this

for days, this story of seven men in a tree, living

through a 21st century pandemic. Men who say

they’re happy not to pass on any bad city virus.

And because the news is so full of counterfeits

and horrors, can we for once not be sceptics?

Forget that the tree is moving, that one day

its phantom limbs will tap against our door.

Until then, can’t we stand by our windows

and stare at all the desolation and sweetness?

Can’t we adore the convoluted roots

of our attachments? How they complete

us. My god, how this living is a hymn.

—from Poets Respond

April 19, 2020

__________

Tishani Doshi: “Seven migrant men in India were made to quarantine in a tree when they made the long journey back from the city to their village because their houses have no extra rooms. They seemed quite cheerful about it.” (web)