Asher Jarmul (age 3)

TREE MAN

A big bush called to a tree man: Hey tree,

what are you doing up there? Are you just

doing a dance move? Are you just doing the

ABCs, like the letters? I don’t know what

you’re doing.

If you’re a human, just come down and

think about it. You can take a breath. And

don’t let any monsters cause you trouble.

—from 2024 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry? Asher Jarmul: “Because I like to listen to the poems after my mom records them.”

