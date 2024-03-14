“Trash” by Lowell Jaeger

Lowell Jaeger

TRASH

This year’s leaves are last year’s leaves

again. Even the loam breathes.

I believe this and Leonard YoungBear says

in the old days there was no such thing as trash:

Indians camped and left ashes only, or bones,

bits of hide, feathers, mounds of buffalo dung.

What the dogs didn’t eat, coyotes did.

Or wind, snow. Beneath trees and prairie grass

everything from the earth returned. Human life

too, Leonard says, should be like that.

I know, I say, I’m not afraid anymore

of dying. It’s trash

that worries me. Caskets. I keep thinking

of tin cans, foil, yellow rubber raincoats don’t

rot very quick, don’t burn either; bury them

and something spits them back. I’d sooner fall

in the woods, feed the sharp teeth of many hungers

beyond my own. And part of me will swim downstream

in the cold eyeball of a fish next time, my soul

under the wings of a young bird learning to fly.

—from Rattle #37, Summer 2012

__________

Lowell Jaeger: “As a teen in the great north woods, I spent long quiet hours in my hometown library, where I found solace from troubles at home, troubles in school, and troubles in the world. I sat in the big leather chairs and read T.S. Eliot’s The Wasteland. I had no clear understanding of the book, such a foreign, worldly voice, so unlike the talk of local lumberjacks and factory workers. Yet that poem and I sat and conversed mysteriously beyond the words on the page. For a while, that poem was my best friend. I’d be honored if any poem of mine were ever so esteemed.” (web)

