Clemonce Heard

TRACKING THE SOYBEAN ASSASSIN

If you happen to be looking for corn

beef you’re in the wrong wheat

field. We been stopped harvesting cotton,

but there’s not enough tobacco

in the world to soothe these sweet potatoes.

Let’s just say any million is peanuts

compared to what lies underfoot. It’s nuts

to think no one suspected the corny

white dude who lived a block away was sweet

on the girl. It’s always the wheat,

never the white bread. Always tobacco

that leaves the bitter taste of cotton

in the South’s mouth. He stuffed cotton

underwear down the victim’s throat like peanuts

when there’s nothing else to smoke. Tobacco

can quell hunger, just like corn

grits swell in our guts. In the heat

of the raper’s youth, his mama called him Tater

& fed him all the finger food & toe

nails he could eat. It would take more than a ton

of apologies for the family forced to eat

the words of the investigators from the peanut

gallery that coerced their sons from their corners

to forgive. The Hephaestus of tobacco

over weed, is like the Bacchus

of moonshine over wine. Gods like spuds

with their steaks, & the smoke of burning corn

slathered in butter as dessert. In cotton

jumpsuits, two converging lines make a penis

crop circle to say “Fuck Jim Crow.” The white hate

we feel on our necks is the sun’s heat

on a burning field of Tobacco.

May he get lung cancer. Diabetes. May he pee

only where there’s a tree or pot.

For three decades two Black men slept on cots

of his guiltiness. “You gonna eat your corn

bread,” Buckwheat aka Goldmouth says to Peanut

aka Claude. “Fuck him” Corn aka Ray says sweeter

than tobogganing down a slope of cotton.

—from Poets Respond

May 23, 2021

__________

Clemonce Heard: “I read this story and wondered how many people, Black folks especially, have and are still serving sentences for crimes they didn’t commit. The fact that both of the brothers are said to have ‘intellectual disabilities’ make the investigators and verdict that much more heinous. Reading that the white victim was found dead in a soybean field brought me to the legacy of soybean and accompanying crops in North Carolina, and finally the form. The last two quotes are from the 1999 film Life.” (web)



