August 4, 2019

Johnson Cheu

TOURING HARVARD, 1986

We were discussing the college admissions scandals.

She couldn’t understand what would drive the wealthy

to such lengths, falsifying records or emancipating your child

to obtain unneeded financial aid. Dreams, I said, are fragile things

to try to keep intact. How the Disability Services Office at Harvard

occupied a secluded corner of the Administrations building,

the size of a janitor’s closet. The office too small to fit us,

someone came out to meet my dad and me for a dormitory tour.

One had no ramp outside, so after ascending the stairs

into the building, we greeted two Freshman studying in the box

window seat of their first-floor room overlooking the Charles River,

like two Hollywood extras from Rob Lowe’s Oxford Blues.

No elevator in the building, laundry room in the basement.

But really, all you do at Harvard is study anyway, the guide giggled.

Embarrassed, she took us across the river to another dorm,

which had an exterior ramp, but a sunken vestibule with no

ramp, no elevator. The tour guide went looking for assistance.

A young resident emerged, said, Yes, I know, every time

my grandma visits, she can’t come up. Trapped, waiting

in a vestibule, I’ve never seen my dad sadder, more resigned,

more disappointed. Every parent wants their child’s life to be better,

smoother, wants doors gone, or opened more easily, something

my father could not gift me. Fraud is wrong, cheating, wrong.

Other doors I have opened or broken down. My pedigree

has served without Harvard’s name, as will the resumes

of the children of the unscrupulous wealthy.

Still, there has never been a don’t belong, forbidden sign as clear,

never been a lingering what if as much as that trip etched

in my memory, my dreams, how you are just about to knock, hopeful;

your other hand reaching for the knob, for admittance,

until you realize that being an unimagined possibility

leaves you no space, no room to enter.

—from Poets Respond

August 4, 2019

Johnson Cheu: “The college admissions scandals including this week’s reports on the financial aid loophole exploited by the wealthy inspired this poem about opportunity/lack thereof within my own college experience from years ago.” (web)